TRENDING Gord Downie joins Blue Rodeo on stage for surprise appearance in Toronto Angelina Jolie pens op-ed amidst Donald Trump’s travel ban controversy NFL Players Read Mean Tweets on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Ahead of Super Bowl 51 [Listen] Full Version of Ariana Grande + John Legend's 'Tale As Old As Time' Released Chef besties Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles are about to cook their way across Canada First Ever NINTENDO Super Bowl Ad Features Imagine Dragons BRAND NEW Song More CONCERTS & EVENTS MORE NEWS Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Harsh Comments About Her Fertility Treatments 9 hours ago Frank Ocean's father files $14.5M lawsuit against him over homophobic slur claim 9 hours ago Ellen had Father-Daughter Duo Perform the Song That Has Gone Viral 10 hours ago WHAT'S HAPPENING More x Pause Auto-Update | Back to Top